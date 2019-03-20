Mindy Kaling Coming-of-Age Comedy, Based on Her Life, Ordered at Netflix

Most of us would prefer to forget our awkward teenage years, but Mindy Kaling is happily revisiting hers for Netflix.

The streaming giant has handed a 10-episode order to a coming-of-age comedy series inspired by Kaling’s own childhood, TVLine has learned.

Written and executive-produced by Kaling, the project will follow the complicated life of a modern-day, first-generation Indian-American teenage girl. The comedy’s lead role has yet to be cast.

Kaling will also serve as showrunner alongside series co-creator Lang Fisher, who previously worked with Kaling on The Mindy Project. Howard Klein (The Office) and David Miner (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) are also on board as executive producers.

The as-yet-untitled comedy is part of Kaling’s overall development deal with Universal Television, which will produce the Netflix series.

Since ending her six-season run as The Mindy Project‘s Mindy Lahiri, Kaling’s TV credits have included the short-lived NBC comedy Champions and a guest appearance on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. She also served as a writer and executive producer on Hulu’s forthcoming Four Weddings and a Funeral miniseries, an adaptation of the 1994 film that is slated to premiere later this year.

