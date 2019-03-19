What Is Leighton Meester Doing Aboard The Orville? Get a Musical Sneak Peek

This week on Fox’s The Orville (Thursdays at 9/8c), a Gossip Girl is a singing girl, when Leighton Meester guest-stars as… Laura.

Who/what is Laura? That is the question, and the Seth MacFarlane-captained series is typically mum. The official synopsis only states that “crew members open a time capsule from 2015″ in this week’s episode, which is titled “Lasting Impressions.”

Fellow Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr herself recently boarded The Orville, as security chief Talla. Teasing Meester’s visit, she told TVLine, “We got to have a little reunion. That was really exciting and fun…. That episode actually is one of my favorites of the season.”

Watch the sneak peek above and share your theory on how the Single Parents standout fits into the episode.