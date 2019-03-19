Mad Men's John Slattery Nabs Lead Role in Fox's A.I. Drama Pilot neXT

TV’s erstwhile Roger Sterling is eyeing a full-time return to the small screen: Mad Men vet John Slattery is set to star in Fox’s sci-fi drama pilot neXT, our sister site Deadline reports.

Written by Manny Coto (24, Dexter), neXT centers on a brilliant but paranoid former tech CEO (Slattery) who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity agent and her team to stop the world’s first artificial intelligence crisis: the emergence of a rogue AI with the ability to continuously improve itself. According to the official description, the potential series serves as a “layered examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand.”

Per Deadline, Slattery’s Paul Leblanc is an extremely intelligent man who people suspect might be a sociopath — but he’s really just a wealthy narcissist.

neXT also stars Eve Harlow (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Michael Mosley (Sirens).

Slattery is best known for his seven-season run as ad exec Roger Sterling on Mad Men, a role that earned him four Emmy nominations. Since wrapping the AMC drama in 2015, he has appeared in Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, Veep and The Romanoffs.

