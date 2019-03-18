Netflix's Next Interactive Series Puts You in Charge of Bear Grylls, Adventurer

Hopefully this turns out better for Bear Grylls than it did Stefan’s dad. (Too soon?)

Not three months after the release of the adequately received Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Netflix has announced its next interactive series: You vs. Wild, in which viewers will decide what survival expert Bear Grylls “eats, encounters, and experiences” in a family-friendly adventure series.

In You vs. Wild (all eight episodes premiere Wednesday, April 10), viewers join Grylls in navigating dense jungles, towering mountains, brutal deserts and mysterious forests, “with tough decisions around every corner.”

“Whether or not Bear succeeds or fails is totally up to you,” says the synopsis, putting zero pressure on us. None.

In a statement, Grylls said, “I’m so proud to deliver this first-of-its-kind, live-action interactive series, really giving viewers an all access pass to explore the world and its landscapes in my boots. The stakes are high in this one!”