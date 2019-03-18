CBS' Biggest Renewal/Cancellation Cliffhangers: 10 Shows on the Bubble

Mom, Young Sheldon, Criminal Minds, FBI, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood and Magnum P.I. will absolutely be back next season. The NCIS franchise once again is a lock to return. And 10th seasons of Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods appear to be a foregone conclusion. But if you remove those 12 slam-dunks (the first seven of which have already been officially renewed) from the equation, CBS’ scripted schedule is sea of “bubble” shows. CBS Renewal/Cancellation Cliffhangers 2019 Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

So, with the annual killing season known as the May upfronts right around the corner, we’re taking a closer look at 10 of the Eye network’s most intriguing renewal/cancellation cliffhangers, from rookie offering Fam to perpetual death-defier Madam Secretary.

Peruse the embedded gallery for the latest intel on your favorite CBS series (click here for direct access) and then share your anxiety in the comments section. And, of course, for all up-to-the-minute pickup buzz, visit our 2019 Renewal Scorecard.