Can Black Lightning and Thunder Handle the Masters of Disaster? Watch a Season Finale Sneak Peek

Black Lightning and Thunder have to contend with heat, cold, bad vibrations and… whatever it is that New Wave theoretically does, in this exclusive sneak peek from the CW series’ Season 2 finale.

In “The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter Two: The Omega” (airing Monday at 9/8c), Lynn goes head to head with Dr. Jace once and for all and Gambi risks his life to save Jennifer. Tobias, meanwhile, makes a major move to cripple Freeland and kill Black Lightning, requiring the superhero family to step up like never before.

Speaking of Tobias: In the sneak peek above, Black Lighting and Thunder (played by Cress Williams and Nafessa Williams) square off against two of the Big Bad’s foot soldiers, fiery Heatstroke (Esteban Cueto) and splashy New Wave (Brooke Ence), but soon find themselves outnumbered when the other Masters of Disaster, Shakedown (Hosea Chanchez) and Coldsnap (Derrick Lewis), arrive on the scene.

Can Jefferson and daughter Anissa handle being outnumbered four-to-two? And is there any rule in superheroism against punching a villain’s family jewels? Press play above to see how the metahuman melee plays out.