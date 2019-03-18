black-ish Spinoff at ABC: Anders Holm and Tika Sumpter to Play Young Bow's Parents in '80s-Set Prequel Pilot

Bow’s got some rad ‘rents. Champions‘ Anders Holm and The Haves and the Have Nots‘ Tika Sumpter have been tapped to play mom and dad to a pre-teen version of Tracee Ellis Ross’ matriarch in ABC’s in-the-works Bow-centric, 1980s-set black-ish prequel/spinoff, TVLine has learned. The adult versions of her parents Paul and Alicia were previously played on black-ish by Anna Deveare Smith and Beau Bridges.

Additionally, up-and-comer Arica Himmel (pictured, right) is set to star as Young Bow herself in the backdoor pilot, which will air as a regular episode of black-ish later this season. Veep and Good Fight vet Gary Cole is set to co-star as Paul’s father/Bow’s grandfather Harrison, while Ethan William Childress and Mykal-Michelle Harris will play Bow’s respective siblings Johan and Santamonica. Improv vet Christina Anthony rounds out the ensemble as Alicia’s sister/Bow’s aunt.

The prospective, untitled series — which would mark the second extension of the black-ish franchise, following Freeform’s Zoey-centric grown-ish) — follows a 12-year-old Bow, who is described as emotionally and intellectually brilliant but also clueless, confused and awkward.