Ryan Hansen Joins Fox's Adam & Eve Comedy Pilot Opposite Odette Annable

Ryan Hansen solves long-term relationship woes on television?

The Veronica Mars vet has landed the titular male lead opposite Supergirl‘s Odette Annable in Fox’s marital-themed comedy pilot Adam & Eve, TVLine has learned. Based on the French-Canadian format, the single-cam project follows one couple at three stages of their relationship — young and passionate, middle-aged with kids, and navigating retirement.

“It’s a comedy about the big questions: What makes a marriage last?” per the official logline. “Do people ever really change? And, after 40 years together, why can’t we pick a place for dinner without it turning into a whole, you know, “thing?”

Hansen recently completed work on Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival, where he reprised his role as eternal frat boy Dick Casablancas.

Ed creator Jon Beckerman penned the pilot and will serve as an EP opposite Claude Meunier and Luc Wiseman. Sitcom vet Claire Scanlon (black-ish, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is on board to direct.