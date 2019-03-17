Quotes of the Week: The Good Fight, This Is Us, The Bachelor, NCIS and More

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, TVLiners! There’s no pot of gold at the end of this television week, but there is a fresh batch of memorable sound bites to recognize.

This time around, our Quotes of the Week gallery includes a surprisingly blunt interrogation from The Bachelor‘s Chris Harrison, an alarming bit of pop culture news on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Ilana’s highly relatable feelings about Manhattan on Broad City and a marvelous monologue from Good Girls‘ Ruby.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of The Passage, Grey’s Anatomy, Single Parents and This Is Us.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!