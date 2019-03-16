Ratings: Dynasty Returns Down, Delivers Smallest Audience Ever

The CW’s already renewed Dynasty returned from a five-week break on Friday night to 548,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating, dipping on both counts to hit and match series lows.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (370K/0.1) matched its own smallest audience ever while flat in the demo.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Last Man Standing (5 mil/0.9) ticked down but still led the night in the demo. Cool Kids (3.8 mil/0.7) and Proven Innocent (2.1 mil/0.4) were steady.

NBC | Pending adjustment due to ACC hoops preemptions, Blindspot (2.8 mil/0.5) and The Blacklist (3.6 mil/0.5) are currently steady.

CBS | MacGyver (6 mil/0.7), Hawaii Five-0 (6.7 mil/0.8) and Blue Bloods (8.2 mil/0.8) all dipped a tenth, with the latter easily commanding Friday’s biggest audience.

ABC | Fresh Off the Boat (3.2 mil/0.5) was steady, while Speechless (2.4 mil/0.5) ticked up.

