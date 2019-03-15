Ratings: Superstore Eyes Possible Season Highs, Grey's Matches Low

Pending adjustment due to ACC basketball preemptions in some NBC, CBS and CW markets….

NBC’s Superstore this Thursday drew 3.7 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, up 19 and 25 percent to mark season highs. A.P. Bio (2.4 mil/0.7) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2.3 mil/0.7) in turn are both currently up a tenth, while Will & Grace (2.7 mil/0.6) and SVU (4.3 mil/0.8) dipped a tenth.

Over on ABC, Grey’s Anatomy (6.7 mil/1.4, read recap) dipped a tenth to match its series low (set back on Feb. 14). Station 19 (5.2 mil/0.8) dipped from its midseason opener, while For the People (3.4 mil/0.6) ticked up and drew its (faint praise alert!) second-biggest audience ever.

The CW’s Supernatural (1.58 mil/0.4) added some eyeballs while steady in the demo. Legacies (1.12 mil/0.3) is currently up.

Over on CBS, a Big Bang rerun drew Thursday’s biggest audience (7. 9 mil), while a pair of fresh Fam episodes did 6.1 mil/1.0 and then 4.8 mil/0.8.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.