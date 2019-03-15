Game of Thrones: Here's How Long Each Final Season Episode Will Run

Game of Thrones officially has become an endurance sport.

The HBO drama, whose much heralded final season premieres on Sunday, April 14 (9/8c), on Friday confirmed that its final four episodes will clock in around an hour and 20 minutes. The premiere and Episode 2, which will air on April 21, will run 54 and 58 minutes, respectively.

Episode 3 will be the longest of the season, coming in at an hour and 22 minutes. The May 19 series finale will run an hour and 20 minutes.

All told, here’s how the fantasy series’ final season will shake out:

Episode 1 (April 14): 54 minutes

Episode 2 (April 21): 58 minutes

Episode 3 (April 28): One hour, 22 minutes

Episode 4 (May 5): One hour, 18 minutes

Episode 5 (May 12): One hour, 20 minutes

Episode 6/Series finale (May 19): One hour, 20 minutes

Are you ready for Thrones‘ final run? Hit the comments!