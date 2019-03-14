Ratings: Empire Gets No Boost From Scandal, Whiskey Cavalier Goes Low

A rash of hiatus headlines did not draw any looky-loos to Empire.

The Fox drama resumed Season 5 on Wednesday night with 4.4 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, down 12 percent and two tenths from its winter finale to mark its second-lowest numbers ever. TVLine readers gave Empire‘s return an average grade of “B-.”

Leading out of that, Star (3.7 mil/1.1) returned down a tick from its own midseason closer.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Steady Survivor (7.6 mil/1.5) led the night in both measures. The World’s Best (3.7 mil/0.6) rose in audience with its finale while flat in the demo.

THE CW | Riverdale (1.04 mil/0.3, read recap) and the penultimate All American (629K/0.2) each added eyeballs while flat in the demo.

ABC | The Goldbergs (4.8 mil/1.1) was steady; Schooled (3.9 mil/1.0), Modern Family (4.6 mil/1.2) and Single Parents (3.4 mil/0.8) each ticked up; and Whiskey Cavalier (3.7 mil/0.6) dropped hard from last Wednesday’s post-American Idol showcase (5.3 mil/0.9) to mark lows (and that’s its middle-of-the-night aprés-Oscars preview).

