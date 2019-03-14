Arielle Kebbel Lands Angelina Jolie's Bone Collector Role in NBC Pilot

Onetime Midnight, Texas resident Arielle Kebbel has been cast opposite Grimm vet Russell Hornsby in NBC’s pilot adaptation of Jeffery Deaver’s The Bone Collector, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on by Jeffery Deaver’s bestselling book series about Lincoln Rhyme, a legendary forensic criminologist who was seriously injured during his hunt for the diabolic serial killer known as The Bone Collector, the NBC project finds Rhyme called back into action when said killer re-emerges. He then forms a unique partnership with Amelia Sachs, a young beat cop who helps him hunt the deadly mastermind while also taking on the most high-profile cases in the NYPD.

Kebbel will play Amelia, who in the 1999 Bone Collector movie was played by Angelina Jolie (opposite Denzel Washington).

In addition to her run as Midnight, Texas‘ Olivia Charity , Kebbel’s previous TV credits include Vampire Diaries, Ballers, UnREAL, 90210, Life Unexpected and Gilmore Girls.