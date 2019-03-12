Justin Kirk Joins CBS' Under the Bridge Pilot, Opposite Jennifer Morrison

Justin Kirk has been tapped to play Jennifer Morrison’s embattled TV husband in CBS’ Under the Bridge drama pilot.

Penned by Rina Mimoun (Mistresses, Everwood), the project follows Morrison’s Caitlin “Cait” Lancaster, a cardiothoracic surgeon who is pulled away from a self-imposed sabbatical when her husband Michael is voted out of the medical practice they founded.

Per our sister site Variety, Kirk’s character is described as a charming natural leader but a bit of a “class clown” whose sometimes inappropriate behavior has landed him in hot water.

Supergirl‘s David Ajala was previously cast as Dan, who back in the day hoped that Cait would wind up with him, but she married his best friend instead. When Dan votes to remove Michael from their practice, Michael considers it a personal betrayal. Reggie Lee (Grimm) and Sarayu Blue (Monday Mornings) round out the cast.

In addition to of course his run on Weeds, Kirk’s previous TV credits include Tyrant, Modern Family and Kidding.