Silicon Valley's Mike Judge to Explore the Nature of [Expletives] for HBO

Somewhere, Beavis and Butt-Head are heh-heh-heh-ing.

HBO has signed Mike Judge to a new two-year deal, as part of which the Silicon Valley co-creator will take a look at what makes a person an asshole.

Most specifically, HBO has made a production commitment to A5, a live-action comedy centered on a bioengineer who discovers the gene that makes a person an asshole and attempts to answer the questions nagging at all of us: Why do assholes exist? Why have they come to dominate our culture? And can they be cured?

Judge will exec-produce and co-write A5 with fellow EP Etan Cohen (King of the Hill, Tropic Thunder).

RELATEDCrashing Cancelled at HBO After 4 Seasons

Judge also has received a production commitment for QualityLand, a live-action comedy based on the novel of the same name by Marc-Uwe Kling and set in the very near future. It’s described as being about “everything we have now, and more so,” “the story of humanity’s struggle against the tyranny of convenience. But funny.”

Judge will exec-produce and co-write that one with fellow EP Josh Lieb (Silicon Valley).

Michael Rotenberg will serve as an EP on both of the above projects.