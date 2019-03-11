Pilot Castings: Scrubs Vet's Emergence, S.H.I.E.L.D. Alum in Triangle and More

Donald Faison has joined a strange Emergence at NBC: The Scrubs vet will co-star in the network’s mystery drama pilot from Kevin (Probably) Saves the World creators Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, our sister site Deadline reports.

The thriller centers around a police chief (Fargo‘s Allison Tolman) who takes in a young child (Billions‘ Alexa Skye Swinton) she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what happened.

Faison will play the ex-husband of Tolman’s character and the father of their daughter.

In other pilot casting news, per Deadline:

* Mallory Jansen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Edwin Hodge (Mayans M.C., Chicago Fire) have landed a role in the ABC drama Triangle, which follows a family that shipwrecked in the Bermuda Triangle and must band together with a group of like-minded inhabitants — from throughout history — to survive and somehow find a way home.

* Joy Bryant (Parenthood) has joined ABC’s untitled legal/family drama as the ex-wife of a prisoner-turned-lawyer.

* Michael Ealy (Secrets and Lies, Almost Human) will co-star in the ABC drama Stumptown, about a sharp-witted Army veteran (How I Met Your Mother‘s Cobie Smulders) who works as a PI. Ealy will portray a detective with the Portland Police Department.

