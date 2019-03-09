Bob's Burgers Sneak Peek: Bob Gets Into Business With Tiffany Haddish

Someone’s in the kitchen with Bob, and it’s… not Linda. The Belcher family forces its mustachio’d patriarch to take a day off on Sunday’s episode of Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 8:30/7:30c), appropriately titled “Roamin’ Bob-iday,” but as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, the life-long workaholic doesn’t exactly handle downtime well.

In fact, he ends up at a local sandwich shop, where he finagles his way into working for the owner (voiced by guest-star Tiffany Haddish) when he notices how swamped she is. And while we’re a little surprised by how excited Bob is about working on his day off, we can’t exactly blame him. Come on, it’s Tiffany Haddish(‘s voice)!

Fox recently renewed Bob’s Burgers for a tenth season, which is set to debut later this year. Hit PLAY on the video above to see Haddish’s debut on Bob’s Burgers, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.