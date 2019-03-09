×

Sandra Oh to Make SNL Hosting Debut

By /

SNL Hist Sandra Oh
Shutterstock

Hot off cohosting this year’s Golden Globe Awards, Sandra Oh is set to make her Saturday Night Live debut.

SNL announced during this weekend’s Idris Elba-hosted telecast that the Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning Killing Eve costar will lord over Studio 8H on March 30, one week and a day ahead of her BBC America drama’s Season 2 debut.

In addition, NBC announced that Tame Impala — an Australian music project conceived by multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker (or so Wiki tells me) will serve as musical guest, marking their first time on the late-night sketch comedy series.

Are you looking forward to Oh’s hosting stint? Drop a comment below.

ad
 