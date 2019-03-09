Ratings: Five-0, Blue Bloods Tie Highs as CBS' Gayle King Special Tops Night

CBS’ Gayle King/R. Kelly interview special dominated Friday in the demo, scoring a 1.2 rating while drawing 6.6 million total viewers. That marked a significant demo gain versus preempted MacGyver‘s Season 3 average (0.7).

Leading out of that, Hawaii Five-0 (7.2 mil/0.9) and Blue Bloods (8.2 mil/0.9) each ticked up from their latest episodes to match season highs in the demo. Blue Bloods as usual drew Friday’s biggest crowd.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Back from a three-week break, Blindspot (3.1 mil/0.5) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo. Fellow bubble drama The Blacklist (3.8 mil/0.5, get post mortem scoop) ticked down.

ABC | Fresh Off the Boat (3.1 mil/0.6) and Speechless (2.2 mil/0.4) were steady.

FOX | Last Man Standing (5.4 mil/1.0) and Cool Kids (3.9 mil/0.7) were steady, while Proven Innocent (1.9 mil//0.4) hit an audience low and dipped in the demo.

