Family Guy Sneak Peek: Quagmire's Secret Daughter Is... Mandy Moore?!

If you thought Mandy Moore had a complicated family history on This Is Us, just wait until you see her as a member of the Quagmire clan.

Moore lends her voice to Sunday’s Family Guy (Fox, 9/8c) playing Courtney, one of several daughters that Glenn never knew he had. (Don’t forget about Anna Lee. She’s still out there!)

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of Quagmire’s awkward realization, made even more disturbing by the fact that Courtney is a high school student he picked up at Meg’s prom. It isn’t until she drops a “giggity” that he realizes the error of his ways, prompting him to bust out an emergency DNA test — because of course Quagmire has one at the ready.

According to the episode’s official synopsis, Quagmire surprises everyone by making a “serious effort to embrace parenting Courtney, joining Peter and Meg on an ill-fated father-daughter camping trip.” (Also, 20 bucks says that Courtney ends up with Brian by the end of the episode. We all know how Family Guy works by now.)

Hit PLAY on the video above for an early look at (one of) the show’s most twisted parent-child reunions yet, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.