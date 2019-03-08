The Jonas Brothers and Carpool Karaoke go together better than birds of a feather, as proven by the latest installment of the popular Late Late Show segment.

The recently reunited band accompanies host James Corden on his drive to work and harmonize on new single “Sucker.” Corden’s playlist also includes “Burnin’ Up,” “Time Machine,” “When You Look Me In the Eyes” and “Lovebug.”

During the 14-minute ride, Corden manages to get the sibling pop group on the record about their infamous purity rings and what it was really like working for Disney. Meanwhile, Corden asks Nick about his multiple weddings to Quantico‘s Priyanka Chopra.

The brothers are eventually hooked up to a polygraph to get to the bottom of who broke up the band, during which one unlucky member is asked whether either of his siblings’ spouses gets on his nerves.

This isn’t the first Carpool Karaoke session for all of the Jonas Brothers. Nick previously joined Demi Lovato for a musical ride in 2016. Meanwhile, older brother Joe got behind the wheel with Camila Cabello for an episode of Apple’s standalone Carpool Karaoke series in 2017.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the Jonas Brothers’ Carpool Karaoke segment, then hit the comments with your reactions.