Jan-Michael Vincent, Titular Star of '80s Military Drama Airwolf, Dead at 74

Golden Globe-nominated actor Jan-Michael Vincent, who starred in the 1980s series Airwolf, has died at the age of 74. Per TMZ, he passed away on Feb. 10 of cardiac arrest.

Vincent’s early television career included roles on Lassie, Bonanza and the one-season drama The Survivors, among other series. In 1983, he starred as Byron Henry in the ABC miniseries The Winds of War, a role that earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television.

On the small screen, though, Vincent was best known as helicopter pilot Stringfellow Hawke on the CBS action-adventure series Airwolf, which aired for three seasons from 1984 to 1986. The show was later rebooted with a different cast in 1987, and Vincent’s Stringfellow appeared on one episode of the new series. During Airwolf‘s run, Vincent was open about his struggle with drug and alcohol abuse, for which he’d sought treatment.

The actor also had a robust film career, with credits including Bite the Bullet, Big Wednesday, The Mechanic and Buffalo ’66. In 1972, he scored a Golden Globe nomination for his supporting role of Jimmy Graham in the drama Going Home.