Iron Fist's Finn Jones to Star in Fox Serial-Killer Drama Pilot Prodigal Son

Finn Jones has found a whole other way to catch the bad guys. The former Iron Fist lead will play a criminal profiler with an intriguing and salacious family history in Fox’s Prodigal Son pilot, our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential series centers on Malcolm Bright, played by Jones, who is a criminal psychologist with specific insight into how murderers operate… because his dad is a notorious serial killer known as “The Surgeon.” Michael Sheen (Good Omens, Masters of Sex) will play Malcolm’s murderous father, Martin. Bellamy Young (Scandal) will take on the role of Malcolm’s sarcastic and manipulative mother, Jessica.

In addition to using his forensic profiling skills to help the New York Police Department solve crimes, Malcolm will deal with his sister, his parents — yep, Martin still wants to be a part of his son’s life — and “his own constantly evolving neuroses,” per the project’s official logline.

If ordered to series, Prodigal Son will be Jones’ first major TV role since Netflix cancelled Iron Fist in October 2018. His other small-screen credits include Luke Cage, The Defenders and Game of Thrones.

Would you be interested in watching Jones combat criminals again? Hit the comments and let us know!