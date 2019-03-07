Jennifer Morrison Lands Lead in CBS Medical Drama Pilot Under the Bridge

Once Upon a Time and House alum Jennifer Morrison is eyeing a full-time return to your TV screen, with the lead role in CBS’ Under the Bridge drama pilot.

Penned by Rina Mimoun (Mistresses, Everwood), the project follows Caitlin Lancaster, a cardiothoracic surgeon who, when a scandal rocks the medical practice she runs with her husband and their friends, rises to the occasion and takes the lead in trying to mend both the business and her own marriage.

Morrison’s Cait is described as a surgeon who has managed to be ambitious without offending anyone. Curious, open, but never naive, she is pulled away from a self-imposed sabbatical when her (yet-to-be-cast) husband Michael is voted out of the medical practice they founded.

Supergirl scene stealer David Ajala was previously cast in the pilot as Dan, who back in the day hoped that Cait would wind up with him, but she married his best friend instead. When Dan votes to remove Michael from their practice, Michael considers it a personal betrayal. But should he…?

In addition to her runs as Once Upon a Time‘s Emma Swan and House‘s Dr. Alison Cameron, Morrison’s previous TV credits include an arc on How I Met Your Mother.