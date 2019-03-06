The Sinner: Matt Bomer Set as Season 3 Headliner, Clearing Way for Official Renewal at USA Network

White Collar vet Matt Bomer is headed back to USA Network via a starring role in The Sinner‘s just-ordered third season, TVLine has learned. Bomer follows in the footsteps of Jessica Biel and Carrie Coon, who headlined Seasons 1 and 2 of the anthology-esque crime drama, respectively.

Season 3 of The Sinner follows Detective Harry Ambrose (returning series regular Bill Pullman) as he begins what appears to be a routine investigation of a tragic car accident in upstate New York. However, Ambrose eventually “uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career,” per the official logline.

Bomer, who can currently be heard and (sometimes) seen in DC Universe’s Doom Patrol, will play Jamie, an upstanding (i.e. white collar?!) local resident and expectant father who looks to Ambrose for support in the wake of the aforementioned accident.

Derek Simonds is back as Sinner‘s showrunner and will serve as an EP alongside Biel, Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolak, Willie Reale and Adam Bernstein.

