Walton Goggins to Star in CBS Comedy Pilot The Unicorn as Recent Widower

Vice Principals alum Walton Goggins is wading back into comedic waters, having nabbed the lead role in CBS’ pilot The Unicorn.

Inspired by a true story, The Unicorn centers on a recent widower and devoted father to two adolescent girls (Goggins) who finds himself at sea after his wife’s death. When Goggins’ big-hearted character is persuaded by friends to start dating again, he is shocked to discover he’s kind of a hot commodity — but he has no idea what he’s doing.

The single-camera project (formerly a multi-cam) hails from Bill Martin and Mike Schiff, who are currently co-executive-producers on the CBS sitcom Fam. They will serve as co-writers and co-EPs on The Unicorn, as well.

Goggins’ extensive TV résumé also includes roles on Justified, Sons of Anarchy and, more recently, The Big Bang Theory and History’s Six.

The Unicorn joins several comedy pilots currently in contention at CBS, along with the Patricia Heaton vehicle Carol’s Second Act and the Ken Jeong-led Emperor of Malibu, among others. (Check out our 2019 Pilot Guide to see the full list of projects.)