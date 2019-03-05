Grey's Vet Sarah Drew to Headline CBS Drama Pilot The Republic of Sarah

Grey’s Anatomy alum Sarah Drew is returning to her Everwood roots with a starring role in CBS’ small town America-set drama pilot The Republic of Sarah, TVLine has confirmed.

Written by Elementary producer Jeffrey Paul King, the potential series takes place in a quaint New Hampshire town that finds itself thrust onto the world stage when the discovery of a valuable resource within its borders compels the residents — led by Drew’s Mayor Sarah Cooper — to declare themselves an independent nation.

Per Deadline, which first broke the news, Drew’s alter ego is described as “the titular beating heart of The Republic of Sarah. She’s a quintessential New Englander: sharply intelligent, fiercely loyal, and always willing to lend a hand. She’s hesitant to step into the spotlight at first, but her quiet strength and innate leadership begin to flourish after external forces threaten her community and her way of life.”

The casting brings Drew back into the CBS fold one year after she landed a starring role in the network’s ill-fated Cagney and Lacey reboot. She wrapped her nine-year stint as Grey’s Anatomy‘s April Kepner last May.