Abigail Spencer Returning to Grey's as Megan — Will Nathan Be Joining Her?

Grey’s Anatomy is getting a blast from its recent past later this season when Abigail Spencer reprises her role as Owen’s younger sister Megan Hunt.

An ABC rep confirms to TVLine that the Timeless actress will appear in a spring episode of the ABC medical drama. Plot details are being kept under lock and key, but this much we can share: Megan’s main squeeze Nathan (played by former cast member Martin Henderson) will not be joining her back in Seattle.

Spencer assumed the role of the previously-MIA Megan from Bridget Regan at the start of Season 14, and went on to appear in five episodes. In her final episode (which aired in October 2017), Megan relocated to Los Angeles with fiancé Nathan and her son Farouk.

Spencer broke news of her return engagement Tuesday on social media.