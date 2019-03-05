TVLine Items: Karen David to Fear TWD, Good Omens Casts Death and More

Karen David may be vacating her position at the Salvatore School: The actress — who currently recurs on The CW’s Legacies as guidance counselor Emma — has joined Fear the Walking Dead as a series regular for Season 5, our sister site Deadline reports.

No details are currently available about David’s Fear TWD character, who is named Grace. Season 5 of the Walking Dead spinoff is set to debut on AMC later this year.

David’s previous TV credits include Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, Once Upon a Time and Galavant.

* Amazon’s upcoming Good Omens adaptation has tapped Brian Cox (Succession) as the voice of Death, author and showrunner Neil Gaiman announced on Twitter:

So for anybody wondering… The amazing Brian Cox plays Death in #GoodOmens. This is what Death looks like, when he's not on a motorbike anyway. (Watch the trailer tomorrow.) pic.twitter.com/ARmFMM97uc — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) March 5, 2019

* Chris D’Elia (Undateable, Whitney) will recur during Season 2 of the Netflix thriller YOU as Henderson, “a designer-hoodie, black Ray-Bans, expensive sneakers-wearing famous comedian,” per Deadline.

* Amazon Studios and the Jonas Brothers are teaming up for a documentary about the boy band, to debut on Amazon Prime Video.

* Cinemax has released a trailer for the martial arts drama Warrior, premiering Friday, April 5 at 10 pm:

