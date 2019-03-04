The Passage Sneak Peek: Is Amy Starting to Go Viral?!

The day we feared is upon us, fellow followers of The Passage: Amy’s little body is succumbing to the catastrophic Project NOAH virus, meaning it’s only a matter of time before she’s a bloodsucking fiend bent on destruction… right?

This exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode (Fox, 9/8c) does little to assuage our worries, given that the project’s youngest test subject wakes up tethered to a bed and refuses to let Brad untie her. “I’m not afraid of you. I know you would never hurt me,” he reassures her. That’s sweet and all, but maybe it’s a good thing that Amy’s still restrained — especially when she begins to exhibit one telltale (and horrifying) symptom of the disease.

The hour, titled “You Are Not That Girl Anymore,” also finds Lily and Sykes scrambling to create an anti-viral medicine that will save Amy from Fanning and his insidious ways. Elsewhere, Richards has trouble keeping the compound in hand after Guilder mysteriously decides to let most of the staff go. (Maybe it’s because Babcock is seriously trying to mess with his head?)

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Brad and Amy confront their new normal, then hit the comments with your thoughts!