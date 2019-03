Michael Cohen’s big day on Capital Hill was, not surprisingly, grist for the Saturday Night Live mill this weekend, with Ben Stiller reprising his role as President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer for a cold open that spoofed Wednesday’s televised hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Keenan Thompson, channeling Oversight Committee chairman Elijah Cummings, kicked off the proceedings by touting an appearance by rising Dem freshman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (as played by Melissa Villaseñor) “because it’s all anyone cares about anymore.” He later tossed to the sketch’s big special guest — SNL alum Bill Hader as fiery, jacket-less Ohio Republican Jim Jordan.

“You lying piece of human trash!” Hader’s Jordan screamed at Cohen, before explaining, “You’re right that I’m angry. I’m angry that I have to sit here through this two-bit dirtbag flea circus. I’m so angry I couldn’t even wear a jacket today!”

Rewatch the cold open (in two parts) below

