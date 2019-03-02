Ratings: Proven Innocent Ticks Up in Week 3, Speechless Dips

With CBS in rerun mode and NBC airing a Voice repeat, Proven Innocent this Friday drew 2.6 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, ticking up in both measures with its third episode.

Opening Fox’s lineup, Last Man Standing (5.5 mil/1.0) and The Cool Kids (4.1 mil/0.7) were both steady, with the former leading the night in both measures.

Over on ABC, Fresh Off the Boat (3 mil/0.6) was steady, while Speechless (2.2 mil/0.4) dipped a tenth to match its all-time demo low.

