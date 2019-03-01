Luke Perry's Riverdale Co-Stars Send Love, Offer Prayers on Social Media

The cast of Riverdale has taken to Instagram and Twitter to share their love and well-wishes for co-star Luke Perry, who was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Wednesday after reportedly suffering a stroke.

On Thursday, Perry’s rep confirmed that the actor was “under observation at the hospital.” While Perry’s condition remains unclear, his rep shot down a report that Perry was placed in a medically-induced coma.

The 52-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 vet currently portrays Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, on the CW series.

“Thinking of you, Luke. And praying for your safe recovery,” Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, wrote on Instagram. Added castmate Cole Sprouse (aka Jughead): “Love you bud.”

Meanwhile, Skeet Ulrich (F.P. Jones) shared a candid photo with the caption, “Waiting for ya brotha!! Someone has to man the grill for me.”

