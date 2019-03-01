Josh Radnor Joins Jordan Peele's Nazi Drama The Hunt at Amazon

Nazis, beware: The Artist Formerly Known as Ted Mosby is on The Hunt.

How I Met Your Mother alum Josh Radnor has been cast in the upcoming Amazon drama, our sister site Deadline reports.

The Hunt takes place in 1977 New York City, and follows a “diverse band of Nazi hunters” who discover that “hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S.” Al Pacino will play the play mentor to Jonah Heidelbaum (Jack & Bobby‘s Logan Lerman), who sets out to track down his grandmother’s murderer and soon finds himself swept up in the Nazi-hunting organization.

Radnor’s character, named Lonny Flash, is a movie star who is a covert member of the group. The series also stars Jerrika Hinton (Grey’s Anatomy) as FBI agent Millie Malone.

Radnor’s other TV credits include Rise, Mercy Street and Six Feet Under. He also recently appeared on Grey’s Anatomy as John, whose blind date with Meredith went swimmingly… until he made a disparaging comment about single mothers looking for love.

The 10-episode Hunt is executive-produced by Jordan Peele (Get Out). Amazon has not yet announced a premiere date.

Does The Hunt sound like something you’ll watch? Hit the comments!