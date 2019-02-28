Arrow's All-Flash Forwards Episode Will Feature an Older [Spoiler]

Katherine McNamara in the upcoming Episode 16, "Star City 2040" (Courtesy of The CW)

Midway through a season that has meted out future incarnations of well-known characters, The CW’s Arrow is ready to throw a powdered wig (or at least a stray gray hair) onto its leading lady.

The network synopsis for Season 7’s 16th episode — titled “Star City 2040,” written by showrunner Beth Schwartz, directed by stunt coordinator James Bamford and famously featuring all flash forwards — finds Mia (played by Katherine McNamara) and newly discovered half-brother William (Ben Lewis) venturing into the Glades on a dangerous mission. There they run into Dinah, Roy and Zoe (Andrea Sixtos) who deliver some devastating news.

The episode’s flash forwards will also “share highlights from Mia’s childhood with Felicity,” played by Emily Bett Rickards.

Are you excited to see Felicity interact with the daughter she maybe possibly perhaps learned she is pregnant with at the close of the most recent episode?

Arrow resumes Season 7 this Monday, March 4, with Episode 14.

