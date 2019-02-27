Strike Back Renewed for Final Season

Strike Back is set to end. Again.

Cinemax announced on Wednesday that the action series — which originally ended in mid-2015, only to get “revived” in late 2016 — has been renewed for a seventh* and final season.

*Eighth season, by UK math.

The current season’s finale is set to air Friday, March 29.

“Strike Back established Cinemax as a destination for adrenalized, entertaining action series nearly a decade ago,” network programming chief Kary Antholis said in a statement. “It is with sincere gratitude for the service of all of the past and present members of Section 20 — both in front of and behind the camera — that we send the team off on one last mission to save the world from annihilation.”

Showrunner Jack Lothian added, “I am delighted we’re coming back for a final season. Strike Back is a show that’s always raised the bar for small-screen action, and we’re looking forward to doing that one last time. There are plenty of twists and turns ahead, but I can promise one thing – we’re going out with a bang.”