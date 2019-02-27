×

Strike Back Renewed for Final Season

By

Strike Back Final Season
Yasemin Allen (far left) and Jamie Bamber (center) join 'Strike Back' (Courtesy of Cinemax)

Strike Back is set to end. Again.

Cinemax announced on Wednesday that the action series — which originally ended in mid-2015, only to get “revived” in late 2016 — has been renewed for a seventh* and final season.

*Eighth season, by UK math.

The current season’s finale is set to air Friday, March 29.

Strike Back established Cinemax as a destination for adrenalized, entertaining action series nearly a decade ago,” network programming chief Kary Antholis said in a statement. “It is with sincere gratitude for the service of all of the past and present members of Section 20 — both in front of and behind the camera — that we send the team off on one last mission to save the world from annihilation.”

Showrunner Jack Lothian added, “I am delighted we’re coming back for a final season. Strike Back is a show that’s always raised the bar for small-screen action, and we’re looking forward to doing that one last time. There are plenty of twists and turns ahead, but I can promise one thing – we’re going out with a bang.”

