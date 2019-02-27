True Detective's Stephen Dorff Cops Title Role in Fox's Deputy Drama Pilot

True Detective‘s Stephen Dorff will remain on the right side of the law as the titular star of Fox’s contemporary western-themed drama pilot Deputy, TVLine has learned.

The potential series, created and executive-produced by Castle writer Will Beall, finds Dorff playing Bill Hollister, “a career lawman who’s very comfortable kicking down doors but utterly lost in a staff meeting. When the LA County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in charge of 10,000 sworn deputies policing a modern Wild West.”

Fox has made a script commitment to the “ensemble procedural,” with a significant penalty attached if it doesn’t move forward at the network. David Ayer (Training Day) is on board as an EP as well, along with Chris Long (The Americans, The Mentalist), and Deputy already has the “full cooperation of the L.A. Sheriff’s Department,” the network says.

In True Detective‘s just-wrapped third season, Dorff co-starred as Arkansas state police detective Roland West.

For more on all the new shows in the works for the 2019-20 TV season, check out TVLine’s comprehensive Pilot Season guide.