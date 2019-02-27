Love Connection Cancelled at Fox

Fox has dumped Love Connection, cancelling the Andy Cohen-hosted reboot after two seasons, a network rep confirms to TVLine.

The new Love Connection failed to win over audiences, drawing low ratings throughout its two-season run; the Season 2 finale last September drew an anemic 1.82 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating.

“They cancelled it,” Cohen lamented Wednesday morning on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

Love Connection tinkered with its polarizing format in Season 2, eliminating Season 1’s icky “love-or-money decisions” gimmick in favor of “more happy endings” for contestants. (TVLine’s initial review of Love Connection took issue with the smarmy twist.)

The original syndicated Love Connection, hosted by Chuck Woolery, ran from 1983 to 1994.

TVLine’s 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Love Connection‘s demise.