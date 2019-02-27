Geniuses: Jason Biggs to Star Opposite Maggie Lawson in Fox Comedy Pilot

Jason Biggs will play hubby to Maggie Lawson’s wife in Fox’s wicked smaht family-themed comedy pilot Geniuses, TVLine has learned.

The potential series — from LA to Vegas EP Lon Zimmet — centers on a blue-collar couple (Biggs and Lawson) in South Jersey trying to get by and raise four kids, three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. Biggs’ character, Mike, is described as affable, enthusiastic and cerebral — but not dumb. (For more on all the new TV shows in the works for the 2019-20 season, check out TVLine’s Pilot Season guide.)

Best known for his work in the American Pie film franchise, Biggs was a series regular in the first two seasons of Orange is the New Black. Additional TV credits include The Good Wife and subsequent spinoff The Good Fight.