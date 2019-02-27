Four Weddings and a Funeral Reunion: Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell and More Assemble in Red Nose Day Trailer

The cast of Four Weddings and a Funeral is adding one more event to its collective social calendar. Twenty-five years after the romantic comedy’s release, the stars are reuniting for Red Nose Day follow-up — appropriately titled One Red Nose Day and a Wedding — and thanks to NBC, we now have our first look at the highly anticipated gathering.

Posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the trailer finds Hugh Grant (Charles), Andie MacDowell (Carrie), James Fleet (Tom), Kristin Scott Thomas (Fiona), John Hannah (Matthew), David Bower (David), David Haig (Bernard), Rowan Atkinson (Father Gerald), Rupert Vansittart (George) and more reintroducing themselves to the camera by name. We’re also promised a few “surprise guests,” which is always fun. One Red Nose Day and a Wedding will premiere in full on Thursday, May 23.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Red Nose Day has successfully reassembled the cast of a beloved romantic comedy for a good cause. 2017’s telethon brought us Red Nose Day Actually, which reunited the stars of Love Actually.

Hit PLAY on the trailer below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Red Nose Day’s Four Weddings and a Funeral reunion.