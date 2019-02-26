Clive Standen Joins Council of Dads Pilot, Opposite Sarah Wayne Callies

You can add Clive Standen to the Council of Dads, now that the English Taken alum has boarded the NBC family drama pilot.

Inspired by the bestselling memoir by Bruce Feiler, Council of Dads follows Scott Perry, whose life is thrown into upheaval when he gets a potentially terminal diagnosis. Facing mortality, he and his pregnant wife, Robin (to be played by Prison Break alum Sarah Wayne Callies), assemble a unique group of carefully chosen friends to support his family and guide them through the ups and downs of life’s many challenges.

Per our sister site Variety, Standen — whose previous TV credits also include Vikings and Starz’s Camelot — will play Anthony Lavelle, a chef friend of Scott’s who wears vodka sauce his heart on his sleeve.

In addition to Callies, previously announced casting includes J. August Richards (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Michele Weaver (Love Is___) and child actor Blue Chapman.