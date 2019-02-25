World of Dance Video: A High-Flying Audition Gets the Judges on Their Feet

World of Dance doesn’t return for its third season until Tuesday (9/8c), but based on the judges’ reactions to the audition you’re about to see, they may have already found their winner.

In TVLine’s exclusive first look at tomorrow’s high-energy season premiere, the judges are treated to a gravity-defying performance from The Kings, an Upper Team that’s already made a name for itself in India. In addition to winning a season of India’s Got Talent, members of The Kings are also among the most in-demand choreographers in Bollywood.

Past winners of the NBC dance competition have included: The Lab, a hip-hop group from Crazy Ex Girlfriend‘s own West Covina, Calif., and Les Twins, another hip-hop duo consisting of two identical twin brothers from Paris, France.

As previously reported, Jenna Dewan will not return as the host of Season 3, though all three previous judges — Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo — will be back in action. And as you can tell from their huge expressions in the video, the judges are loving what they see from The Kings.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at World of Dance Season 3, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.