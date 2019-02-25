Jimmy Smits Joins NBC's Bluff City Law Pilot as Memphis Legal Legend

Jimmy Smits is poised to practice TV law yet again, having joined the cast of NBC’s Bluff City Law pilot.

Penned by Dean Georgaris (The Brave), who co-created the project with Michael Aguliar, Bluff City Law is a character-driven drama that follows the lawyers of an elite Memphis law firm that specializes in the most controversial landmark civil rights cases. The firm is led by Elijah Strait and his brilliant daughter, Sydney Keller (played by Caitlin McGee), who take on the toughest David-and-Goliath cases while navigating their complicated familial relationship.

Smits, a onetime L.A. Lawyer and Outlawyer, will star as the aforementioned Elijah, who is described as a legendary defense lawyer from Tennessee who is well-known to all in the Memphis community.

The Emmy-winning TV vet’s more recent credits include How to Get Away With Murder, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 24: Legacy, Sons of Anarchy and The Get Down. He of course also has starred on NYPD Blue, Dexter and The West Wing.