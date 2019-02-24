Oscars Speech: Spike Lee Urges Voters to 'Do the Right Thing' in 2020 Election

Even in the absence of a host and a typically biting monologue, those who loathe award winners espousing political didn’t get off scot-free during Sunday’s Oscars telecast.

In accepting his first-ever Academy Award, for BlacKkKlansman‘s adapted screenplay, auteur Spike Lee closed his prepared speech with some thematically relevant thoughts about the next presidential election.

“Let’s all mobilize. Let’s all be on the right side of history,” Lee said. “Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let’s do the right thing!”

Lee quickly noted that yes, of course he’d slip in a nod to his seminal race relations opus from 1989.

