Ratings: Cool Kids Goes Low, Blacklist Audience Hits Season High

Fox’s Last Man Standing this Friday drew 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, down 10 percent and a tenth week-to-week to match its revival lows.

Leading out of that, The Cool Kids (3.8 mil/0.7) returned down 20 percent to mark series lows. Proven Innocent (2.1 mil/0.5) dropped 32 and 20 percent from its premiere.

Elsewhere….

CBS | MacGyver (6.6 mil/0.8) ticked up. Hawaii Five-0‘s double pump did 7.1 mil/0.8 and then 7 mil/0.8, steady week-to-week with the first serving delivering Friday’s biggest audience.

ABC | Fresh Off the Boat (3.1 mil/0.6) dipped a tenth, Speechless (2.3 mil/0.5) was steady.

NBC | The Blacklist‘s double pump did 4.3 mil/0.6 and then 4 mil/0.6, steady in the demo week-to-week with the opening hour delivering a season high in audience.