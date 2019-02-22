Psych Vet Maggie Lawson to Star in Fox Family Comedy Pilot Geniuses

Maggie Lawson, who’s currently recurring on Lethal Weapon, is looking to remain in the Fox fold next season with a starring role in the network’s comedy pilot Geniuses, TVLine has learned.

The multi-cam project — from LA to Vegas EP Lon Zimmet — centers on a blue-collar couple from South Jersey who are trying to get by and raise four kids, three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. Lawson will play Cay, the family’s matriarch who has a strong nose for BS, which is a useful skill at her job as a pit boss at an Atlantic City casino. A true Jersey girl, Cay is intuitive, tough and the clear boss of the family.

After completing work on the Geniuses pilot, Lawson will segue into production on USA Network’s Psych: The Movie 2, the forthcoming follow-up to 2017’s Psych: The Movie.