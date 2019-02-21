Ratings: Survivor Steady, Fire/P.D. Rise With Xover, Masked Singer Up Again

Survivor Season 38: Living on the Edge of Extinction (or something like that) premiered on Wednesday night to 7.8 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, pretty much on par with both the CBS series’ year-ago (8.2 mil/1.7) and fall 2018 (7.8 mil/1.7) openers.

Leading out of that, The World’s Best just can’t get out of its own way, retaining just 3.8 mil and a 0.7, easily marking new lows.

Elsewhere….

FOX | 24 Hours to Hell and Back (3.6 mil/1.1) ticked up, while Masked Singer rose again with its penultimate outing (8.2 mil/2.6, read recap), hitting and matching best-since-premiere numbers.

NBC | Chicago Med (9.1 mil/1.3) was steady, while Fire (9 mil/1.3) and P.D. (9.1 mil/1.4) rose two and three tenths, respectively, with their crossover (which TVLine readers gave an average grade of “B+”). Fire drew its biggest audience since December 2015, while P.D. hit and matched its best numbers in two years.

ABC | The Goldbergs (5 mil/1.1) and Match Game (2 mil/0.5) were steady, Schooled (3.8 mil/0.9) and Single Parents (2.7 mil/0.7) ticked up, and Modern Family (4.4 mil/1.1) dipped.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.