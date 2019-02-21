The arrangement may have changed, but the sentiment remains: Two can keep a secret… if one of them is dead. Freeform on Thursday unveiled a new version of Pretty Little Liars‘ iconic theme song “Secret,” as heard in the series premiere of its upcoming spinoff PLL: The Perfectionists.

Originally performed by The Pierces, this angelic (and far creepier) take comes courtesy of musical duo Denmark + Winter, whose work has been featured in a number of TV shows and movies — including The Perfectionists’ parent series. (Its cover of “Stand by Me” played during Hanna and Caleb’s low-key wedding ceremony in Season 7.)

Premiering on Wednesday, March 20, the spinoff relocates Alison (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona (Janel Parrish) to the mysterious town of Beacon Heights, Ore., where the amateur sleuths find themselves entrenched in a deadly new mystery. The series — which is based on PLL author Sara Shepard’s Perfectionists books — also stars Famous in Love‘s Sofia Carson, Sydney Park, Eli Brown, Graeme Thomas King, General Hospital‘s Hayley Erin and Gossip Girl‘s Kelly Rutherford.

Hit PLAY on the video below for a taste of the show’s new theme song, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Are you excited for The Perfectionists?