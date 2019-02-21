Gotham Sneak Peek: Can Barbara Be Badass and Pregnant? (Don't Ask!)

Having a bun in the oven doesn’t mean Barbara can’t put a bullet in a head, as seen in this sneak peek from Fox’s Gotham.

In the seventh episode of the Fox drama’s 12-episode farewell run, titled “Ace Chemicals” and airing tonight at 8/7c, Gordon races to uncover the criminal element that is threatening to end talks of Gotham’s reunification with the mainland. Elsewhere, Jeremiah returns and organizes a twisted recreation of the murder of Bruce’s parents, with the help of Jervis Tetch aka Mad Hatter (returning guest star Benedict Samuel).

Meanwhile, sampled in the sneak peek above, Selina (played by Camren Bicondova) gives Barbara (Erin Richards) the 411 on Penguin’s grand plan, plus her own scheme to double-cross (if not gut) the “twerp.”

Is Babs on board with the idea of “two single ladies and a baby” exacting deadly revenge? Even in her “delicate condition?” Press play above and find out.

